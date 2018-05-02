Navneet gears up for Amazon Prime Day Sale, launches new products exclusively on the e-comm platform

~ Youva Combo to Create-1, Youva My Craft Kit & HQ Onyx Notebook ~

Mumbai, August 03, 2020: The biggest shopping event of the year is back, and we can’t wait to get the best deals offered during this 48-hour mega prime day sale. While the sale has a lot to offer, it is also the best time for stationery lovers to stock up their favourite stationery this sale season.

Navneet Education Limited is all set of launch 3 new products exclusively during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The products include – Youva Combo to Create-1, Youva My Craft Kit and HQ Onyx Notebook.

Youva, the youth stationery brand from the house of Navneet has always believed in nurturing creativity and strives to bring products that are thoughtfully designed. It brings you two thoughtful offerings with an intent to enhance your child’s cognitive skills, hand-eye coordination, creativity and social-emotional skills. Youva’s Combo to Create-1 is a coloring book-based activity that will unlock the creative dimensions of your little ones. The kit comprises of a Coloring Book, Pack of 12 Bold Wax Crayon and 5 Drawing Posters.

My Craft Kit from Youva is a value packed kit for the craft enthusiasts. The kit includes Craft Paper, Glue Stick & Kids Scissors.

With this bold approach, the brand has once again showcased its innovation and leadership in handling paper based products. These books come in sleek A5 size and in four unique designs derived from ONYX and exotic MARBLE. With innovative edge printing technique, the cover designs extend even on the sides of the notebook to give you an experience of holding a marble book. With a thicker and brighter paper, the books aim to give you a smooth writing experience. For the worshippers of the elegant and well-designed stationery, this is a prayer answered.

Speaking about the new launches on Amazon Prime Day Sale, Shailendra Gala, Director, Navneet Education Limited said, “Navneet Education Limited has always strived to create innovative products and designs that brings value for its users. With the Prime Day sale, consumers will now be able to purchase their favourite stationery products from Navneet without stepping out from their home.”

Amazon Prime Day sale: 06 and 07 August 2020