Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief but remains in the Congress party.

In a letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner.” (A bit of Sidhu-ism there)

He added that he can never compromise with Punjab’s future and the welfare of the state.

This, as former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has left for New Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, on what is being called a courtesy visit.