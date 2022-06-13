Navin Prabhakar turns antagonist for Anand Karir’s next!

Advertisement

Flooded with movie offers, the comedian, actor says that “Comedy is and will always be his first love”

Nagpur: Following years of tickling our funny bones, Navin Prabhakar — the comedian who gained free passes to our houses and hearts with his ‘Pehchaan Kaun?’ phrase — has set to mark a new dawn with his first ever antagonist role in renowned director Anand Karir’s next. Prabhakar is set to star along with Superstars of Marathi Film Industry Shreyas Talpade and Mukta Barve.