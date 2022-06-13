Navin Prabhakar turns antagonist for Anand Karir’s next!

Flooded with movie offers, the comedian, actor says that “Comedy is and will always be his first love”
Nagpur: Following years of tickling our funny bones, Navin Prabhakar — the comedian who gained free passes to our houses and hearts with his ‘Pehchaan Kaun?’ phrase — has set to mark a new dawn with his first ever antagonist role in renowned director Anand Karir’s next. Prabhakar is set to star along with Superstars of Marathi Film Industry Shreyas Talpade and Mukta Barve.
In an exclusive conversation with Nagpur Today, the versatile artist discussed his journey and transaction from a comic to villain in reel life.
“For over one and half decades, I’ve been pursuing comedy. However, with several astonishing projects in the recent past, I’ve started to be recognized as an actor too. While playing positive characters, I’ve always wondered what would be a new task for me. During the same, our director Aanad Karir encouraged me to portray an antagonist. I always set parameters while playing any role. His (Karir’s) support really made the difference and did wonders for me,” said Navin Prabhakar.
Busy with a deluge of offers, Prabhakar said that his recent roles proved pivotal for his acting careers. After Rajkumar Santoshi, Ram Gopal Verma, Ritesh Deshmukh and others, I’ve got the privilege to share screen with Superstar Rajnikant. “You just have to keep patience and stay dedicated towards your work, the opportunities can only be attracted to you by constant hard work,” said Prabhakar, who besides new acting projects, is also conducting several corporate shows, private events and planning international shows.
On being puzzled about what would he pick — comedy or acting – Navin said “Comedy is my first love, and no matter how many times you fall in love later, nothing can match the feel of first love”.
– Shubham Nagdeve