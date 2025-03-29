National Seminar on Intellectual Property Rights Successfully Concluded

Advertisement



Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Women’s College of Arts & Commerce, and Shri Binzani City College jointly organized A One-day National Seminar on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) on 28th March 2025. The event brought together scholars, legal experts, and students to discuss the challenges and ethical dimensions of IPR in education and industry.

In the inaugural session, Mr. Mohit Shaha inaugurated the seminar, while Hon. Ravindra Fadnavis chaired the session. Chief Guest Mr. Rajendra Kakade emphasized the importance of IPR in innovation. The session was compered by Dr. Mangesh Shamkure and Dr. Anil Dodewar proposed the vote of thanks. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Kirti Shriwas. Dr. Ravi Mor chaired the session. Dr. Gitte compered the keynote address session and Prof. Gedam proposed the vote of thanks.

Gold Rate Friday 28 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,400 /- Gold 22 KT 83,100 /- Silver / Kg 101,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In the first technical session, Dr. Ushosi Guha provided insights on IPR frameworks. Dr. Pravin Joshi chaired the session. Dr. Aparna Ghuse compered the session and Dr. Jais expressed a vote of thanks. In the second technical Session, Dr. Kshama Chavan introduced resource person Dr. Shailesh Kedia, whose talk focused on IPR in digital spaces. Dr. Manjushree Sardeshpande chaired the session, and Dr. Sampada Naseri delivered the vote of thanks.

The paper presentation session saw enthusiastic participation. Dr. Dhanraj Shete and Dr. Wasnik judged the presentations. Prof. Gayatri Kadwe provided technical support. The session was compered by Dr. Mangala Gore while Prof. Parag Bansole expressed vote of thanks.

In the valedictory session, Dr. Dhanraj Shete, Dr. Milind Gulhane, and Dr. Rashtrapal Ganvir were the chief guests, who highlighted IPR’s role in fostering creativity. Dr. Sujit Mehetre chaired the session. Dr. Pranjali Moraskar compered the session and Dr. Anil Dodewar delivered the final vote of thanks. The IQAC coordinators namely Dr. Anil Dodewar, Dr. Mangesh Shamkure, Dr. Sandip Tundurwar and Dr. Bhupesh Gharat made great efforts to make the program a grand success.

The registration desk was managed by Dr. Pranaya Patil, Prof. Leena Gadewar, Prof. Shraddha Agrawal, Prof. Shambharkar, and Prof. Ankit Patil. All the faculty members of the three colleges were actively involved in the management of the seminar. The seminar successfully promoted dialogue on balancing innovation, ownership, and ethics in int

Advertisement