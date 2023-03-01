National Science Day Celebrations at DPS MIHAN

To commemorate the National Science Day, SCILYMPICS-an Intra School Science Exhibition, AURORA-2023 was organized at Delhi Public School MIHAN on 28th February.

Dr.Pramod Sutrave, a retired scientist who is specialized in Life Sciences and worked with several research organizations in USA as well as in University of Melbourne graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav welcomed him with a sapling and appreciated his keen interest to guide the young innovators.

In his address he guided the budding scientists to be reasonable, responsible and respectful individuals. He also viewed the exhibits which were prepared by the students of Grade III- IX .He appreciated the efforts of the school management and the President and Pro Vice-Chairperson Ms.Tulika Kedia for providing excellent resources for developing scientific inquiry and research in the young students.

Innovative working and still models like windmills, Spirograph, water level indicator, drone, hydroponics, working of heart , models using solar energy etc were presented in the exhibition. The young innovators explained the principle and working of their exhibits confidently to the parents and students who attended the event in large numbers.

