National Presidents of Round Table India and Ladies Circle on their maiden visit to Nagpur

Nagpur: It’s a matter of great pride that Nagpur is hosting the National President of Round Table India, National Chairperson of Ladies Circle and other prominent members of the Area and the National Board. The Tablers and the Circlers are looking forward to show them the famous Nagpur’s hospitality. The Tablers and the Circlers request members to turn up in huge numbers and give them some love and affection.

National President of Round Table India Tabler Moriya Philip, Area-3 Chairman Tabler Vedant Agrawal, and Area Vice Chairman of Area-3 Tabler Kunal Agrawal will be visiting Nagpur on February 18, 2022 as part of their tour to Area 3 of Round Table India which consists of Tables across Nagpur, Mumbai, Raipur, Bilaspur and Bhilai. Square Leg Tabler Sharad Agrawal too will be prominently present.

National President of Ladies Circle India Louis Marchesi Fellow (LMF) Swapna Rajesh, Area 3 Chairperson LMF Nishreen Kachwalla, National Extension Convener Circler Farheen Rana, and Area Secretary Treasure of Area 3 Circler Sakshi Diwanka will be visiting as well.

It is a maiden visit to Nagpur for the National President of Round Table India Tabler Moriya Philip, National President of Ladies Circle India Louis Marchesi Fellow (LMF) Swapna Rajesh and Area 3 Chairperson LMF Nishreen Kachwalla.



Round Table India is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40, working towards the education of under-privileged children and is into various community service activities. Till date, 7141 classrooms have been built across India in 3041 schools, impacting 7.86 million children.

Ladies Circle India too is a non-political and non-sectarian Organization. It offers opportunities for serving the community, for fostering and strengthening friendships between like-minded young women and helps create a better understanding of the obligations one owes to the society.