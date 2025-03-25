National Open Competition: Nagpur’s Kashish wins 400m gold

Advertisement



Nagpur: Ace sprinter Kashish Bhagat of Nagpur won a gold medal in the 6th National Open 400m Competition held at Trivandrum, which was organised by Athletics Federation of India for boys and girls in Under-18 and U-20 age categories. The competition was held at LNCPE Trivandrum.

Kashish, a student of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium and Junior College, claimed the gold medal by crossing the line in 56.92 seconds. Gunsha V of Tamil Nadu finished second with a timing of 57.62 seconds, while the bronze medal went to Prachi Sharma of Haryana who finished the race in 58.52 seconds.

Only athletes who fulfilled the eligibility criteria set by the national federation participated in the national level competition, informs Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Secretary, Nagpur District Athletics Association. Kashish is trained by Ramchandra Wani.

NDAA President Gurudev Nagrale, Principal of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium and Junior College Dharmendra Parshivanikar, Vice Principal Deepali Kothe, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Shekhar Suryawanshi, Dr Sanjay Chaudhary, Archana Kottewar, Dr Vibekanand Singh, Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Harendra Thakre, Sunil Kapgate, Amit Thakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Vandev Thakre, Dr Brijmohan Singh Rawat, Kamlesh Hinge, Rajesh Bhute, Gajanan Thakre, Harendra Thakre, Gaurav Mirase, Nikita Kherde, Ganesh Wani, Nitin Dhabekar and other congratulated Kashish for her feat.

