National Entrepreneurs Day Celebration 2022

Lemon Ideas in association with Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) celebrated National Entrepreneurs Day on 16th January on virtual platform. The program was supported by TiE Nagpur, VED Council & Nagpur First. This year’s theme for the award ceremony was ‘Entrepreneurs from Bharat’ where 20 enterprises from Vidarbha and other Tier-II, Tier-III cities of India felicitated.

On 16th Jan 2016, our Honble Prime Minister announced a bunch of benefits and schemes to promote the start-up ecosystem in India under the event called ‘Start-up India Action Plan Launch’. This was indeed a historic day for Indian Entrepreneurship and Start-ups. It was a highly appreciative movement for an entrepreneur who wishes to thrive yet sustain in the Indian soil.

Chief Guest of the function, Nitin Gadkari, Hon. Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways said that he was extremely thankful to organisations like Lemon Ideas & VIA for giving importance to Entrepreneurship, for any venture or startup to flourish the most important thing is Resources (of any kind) and technology. He said that though these two things are available but even after 64 years of Independence there has been no educational institution in the country that has groomed our brought the course of entrepreneurship. For him the most important thing is knowledge with prosperity and sustainability. According to him, for any entrepreneur to succeed there should be 4 things that a person needs to keep in mind i.e. economy, ethics and responsibility towards environment and lastly, he concluded by saying that it is the responsibility of every entrepreneur to increase the export and decrease the import of the country.

Guest of Honour, Dr. Bhimraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur said that the country is in the right direction in the entrepreneurship journey but still a lot of work needs to be done. For the businesses and ventures to succeed what we need is to give equal importance to the Research & Development from all sectors. He also said that the declaration by the Prime Minister to celebrate 16th January as National Entrepreneur Day is a huge shot in the arm for organisations like Lemon Ideas and all the upcoming entrepreneurs.

Guest of Honor Nitin Khara, Chairman & Managing Director, Confidence Petroleum India Pvt. Ltd said its really important to take risks to build any business empire but to make sure that you take good, sensible and calculated risks. Apart from this, we should have a daring approach, and making sure that we are moving ahead with everyone.

Suresh Rathi, President -VIA said that building your own brand is the most important thing and the story of failure is more important to keep in mind than the story of success. He further said there are many countries like the US who celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship. It would be a day dedicated to all Indian Entrepreneurs, Creators, Innovators, Designers, Businessmen, Industrialists and Founders. Lemon Ideas has been encouraging the need the of National Entrepreneurs.

Deepak Menaria, CEO and Founder, Lemon Ideas on Entrepreneurs Day in his address said that he is happy to see that this year the awardees are from all corners of the country. He is also happy that Hon’ble Prime Minister has announced 16th January as National Entrepreneur Day and every year a new theme is bring brought up by the Lemon Ideas team to enhance and glorify the journey of entrepreneurship. According to him, there are six principles for any venture to succeed. Self awareness, discovery, making sure that money comes from right sources, empathy, co-creation and economy and ecological sustainability.

Akash Agrawal, Chairman of VIA Entrepreneurship Forum in his welcome address also informed about activities of the forum and through this forum we are also guiding budding entrepreneurs. He said Indian entrepreneurship also needs celebration and a special day should be devoted.

Mukesh Ashar, Director, Lemon School of Entrepreneurship made an opening remark in which he said that he was very happy to celebrate the sixth edition of Entrepreneurship Day and he really hopes and prays that there are many more such celebrations yet to come. The theme of this year’s edition of Entrepreneurs coming from Tier-II, Tier-III cities as people from those cities should get equal opportunity, platform to present their ideas.

Earlier the themes we had celebrated National Entrepreneurs Day, in 2021 Entrepreneurs who turned COVID-19 adversity into opportunity, in 2020 – Social Impact Change makers / Grassroots entrepreneurs; in 2019 – Entrepreneurs and Innovators from Vidarbha; in 2018 – Young entrepreneurs and in 2017 – Women entrepreneurs

The theme was decided for Entrepreneur’s Day 2022 is being Entrepreneurs of Bharat, wherein we would felicitate founders of 20 ventures of tier-2 and tier 3 cities across India. This the awardees felicitated were Nirmesh Rajyaguru & Pratik Agarwal, Beta Builds Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Rourkela (Odisha); Devika Bajaj, Daivik Moringa, Nagpur (Maharashtra); Puran Singh Rajput & Narayanlal Gurjar from EF Polymer Pvt. Ltd. Udaipur (Rajasthan); Sheikh Samiullah & Abid Rashid from Fast Beetle, Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir); Shweta Thakare from GramHeet Private limited, Yavatmal, (Maharashtra); Palak Vasa, Mansi Jain & Smit Parsania, Rajkot,(Gujarat); Yashwant Suthar & Neelam Singh from Lootel, Indore,(Madhya Pradesh); Poonam Gupta from RPC Projects, Nagpur, (Maharashtra); Sumanth Mudaliar & Vishrut Bhatt from Oneceptual Technologies LLP, Vadodara,(Gujarat); Devesh Patel from OneCup Interface Pvt. Ltd., Raipur, (Chhattisgarh); Saniya Ramchandani from Ozark Enterprises, Nagpur, (Maharashtra); Ishika Agrawal from Poonam Furniture & Electronics, Amravati, (Maharashtra); Riddhi Tahalramani from Riveshh Group of Companies, Nagpur, (Maharashtra); Mahima Suri from Suritex Pvt. Ltd. Nagpur, (Maharashtra); Sanjeev Sharma from Swaayatt Robots, Bhopal, (MP); Karan Chavan, Tejas Zagade & Indrajeet Nikam from TGP Bioplastics Pvt. Ltd., UranIslampur,(Maharashtra); Lulua Katawala from TriCous Confectioneries India Pvt. Ltd., Nagpur, (Maharashtra); Husain Rasheed & Himanshu Sontakke from Unboxing Art – Dark Room Poets, Nagpur, (Maharashtra); Chandni Goenka from Veneers and Beyond, Nagpur, (Maharashtra); Deepak Kumar, Nikhil Swamy & Rabi Rau from Yogitha Bio-farming Pvt. Ltd. Kharagpur (West Bengal)

Lt. Col Saurabh Shah (Retd.), CEO, Lemon School of Entrepreneurship proposed a formal vote of thanks.