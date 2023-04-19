Nana Padole alleges stampede at Bhushan Award Ceremony, calls for Government Resignations

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Padole has made serious allegations against the Maharashtra government in a recent tweet. In the tweet, Padole questioned the deaths that occurred during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony and alleged that they were due to a stampede. He further claimed that the government is hiding the truth and should be booked for culpable homicide.

Padole also called for the immediate resignation of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, stating that they are responsible for the incident. He urged Governor Ramesh Bais to dismiss the government and take appropriate action.

Advertisement

“Deaths during Maharashtra Bhushan award due to stampede? What exactly is the government hiding?

This government should be booked for culpable homicide and the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should resign immediately. I request Governor Ramesh Bais to dismiss this government,” reads the tweet of MPCC president.

The allegations made by Padole have raised serious concerns and demands for an investigation into the incident. It is unclear at this time whether the government will respond to these allegations or take any action. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement