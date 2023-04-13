Naked male body with severe injuries found dumped on Pawangaon Road near Nagpur

Nagpur: A sensation prevailed in the Pawangaon area, under the Kamptee Police Station, on Thursday morning, after a naked male body with severe injuries was found on the roadside.

The cops are yet to identify the body and are scanning missing persons complaints lodged in nearby police stations.

According to police sources, some locals first spotted the body in the morning and then alerted the cops. Prima facie, the cops suspect that the deceased was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped near Pawangaon.

Meanwhile, the cops have registered a case of murder against the unidentified accused and launched a thorough investigation in this connection.

