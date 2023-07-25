Nagpur’s women express outrage, demand death sentence to accused in Manipur incident

Nagpur: In the wake of the horrific incident in Manipur, where two women were brutally paraded naked by a mob of men, Avani Arya from Nagpur Today conducted interviews with women from Nagpur to gauge their response to the shocking and appalling act of violence. The incident in Manipur has sparked outrage and concern across the nation, and the women of Nagpur shared their sentiments on the matter.

The women of Nagpur expressed a mix of emotions ranging from sadness to anger upon learning about the heinous act perpetrated against the two women in Manipur. They were deeply disturbed by the fact that such incidents continue to occur despite the notion of women being revered and worshipped in Indian culture.

When asked about what they would do if the power was in their hands, the unanimous response from the Nagpur women was a resounding call for justice. They asserted that the perpetrators of such a heinous crime should face the harshest punishment possible — capital punishment by hanging. The severity of the crime and the cruelty exhibited by the mob left them adamant that the accused should not escape with lenient penalties.

Some women expressed frustration with the perceived lack of effective action by the government to prevent such incidents and bring swift justice to the victims. They called for the authorities to be more proactive in ensuring the safety and security of women across the country.

In a show of anguish and disillusionment, a few women went so far as to suggest that if the government failed to act decisively, they would be willing to take matters into their own hands to deliver justice to the accused. This statement reflected the deep-rooted anger and distress among women who feel vulnerable and unprotected in the face of such gruesome acts.

The women of Nagpur passionately urged the government to take immediate and decisive action in response to the Manipur incident. They demanded that the accused be swiftly brought to justice through a fair and transparent legal process and that the punishment should serve as a strong deterrent to others.

The Manipur incident has left a profound impact on the women of Nagpur, who stand in solidarity with the victims and their families. Their emotions of sorrow, anger, and frustration are representative of the broader sentiment of women across the nation who demand safety, dignity, and justice. As the nation grapples with this disturbing incident, it is evident that there is an urgent need for society, government, and law enforcement agencies to collectively work towards creating a safer environment for women and ensuring that such appalling acts are met with the most stringent consequences.

