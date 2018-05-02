Nagpur’s Spl IGP Prasanna shifted to Aurangabad

Nagpur: In the IGP level IPS transfers, the State Government’s Home Department has shifted KMM Prasanna, Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), Nagpur Range, to Aurangabad on the same post.

Chiranjiv Prasad, currently Aurangabad Police Commissioner, will be Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), Nagpur Range in place of Prasanna.

Similarly, Nikhil Gupta, who was on waiting after return to State after a stint at Centre on deputation, has been appointed as Aurangabad Police Commissioner.

Ravindra Kumar Singhal, Special Inspector General of Police, Aurangabad Range, has been transferred and posted as Controller, Department of Legal Metrology.