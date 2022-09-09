Nagpur’s Sitabuldi Fort to be open for public on Sept 11

Advertisement

Nagpur: The symbol of military heritage, Nagpur’s Sitabuldi Fort is all set to open for the public on September 11 to mark the second Sunday of the month.

The heritage site will be open for the general public from 9 am to 4 pm. “The entry to the Fort shall be from the Army Recruiting Office gate opposite the Railway station,” Ministry of Defence, Nagpur PRO tweeted.

Due to a persistent demand from Nagpurians, the Indian Army decided to open the Sitabuldi Fort for the public once every month on the second Sundays. The Fort will not be opened for the general public in the months of January, May and August wherein it is opened on national holidays.

