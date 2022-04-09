Nagpur’s Shilpa Agrawal wins National Powerlifting Championship

Advertisement

Nagpur: Industrialist and Mrs Universe Lovely winner Shilpa Agarwal has added another feather to her cap by winning gold medal at National Powerlifting Championship and World Trial Selection Meet organised recently at Nagpur.

With this win, Shilpa has got selected for World Powerlifting Championship which will be organised in USA or Europe in coming months. She will be participating in in the Championship and will try to bring laurels to India and Orange City — Nagpur.

Representing India was always Shilpa’s childhood dream and wearing Indian team official sports jacket was her passion which she has now realised. Shilpa is a fitness freak. She was earlier appointed as ‘Fit India’ campaign brand ambassador as part of ‘Fit India’movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019 on National Sports Day of India.

Shilpa was selected ‘Fit India’ ambassador from among fitness enthusiasts, experts and trainers who applied from all over India to become brand ambassador of ‘Fit India’ movement.

