Nagpur’s Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs gear up for ‘Jawan’ with exclusive screenings

Nagpur: In an electrifying display of devotion and anticipation, The Club SRK and the Fans of SRK Nagpur have come together to organize a special screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly awaited movie, “Jawan,” in Nagpur. This special event precedes the nationwide release of the film, scheduled for September 7.

The Club SRK has taken their commitment to the next level by reserving the entire theater at VR Mall in Nagpur for the screening of “Jawan.” This decision demonstrates the unwavering support and admiration that Shah Rukh Khan continues to enjoy from his ardent fan base.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Charlie Yerme from The Club SRK informed that, “We’ve requested a special screening at 9:45 am at VR Mall. Around 120 members will be participating in the special screening of ‘Jawan.’ We’ve preplanned a special celebration prior to the screening which involves a cake-cutting ceremony, burning firecrackers,” he said and added, “Our enthusiasm is on cloud 9 as after a gap of four years, SRK’s movie is coming out, and that too three in a year, so we wanted to make it special,” said Charlie.

Meanwhile, Fans of SRK Nagpur are gearing up for an unforgettable screening experience, taking place at Buty Cineplex, Sadar. This venue promises to be a haven for Shah Rukh Khan enthusiasts, who are sure to be treated to an immersive cinematic journey.

Khalid Ahmad from Fans of SRK Nagpur also expressed his zeal with ‘Jawan’s’ release on September 7. “We’re making sure everything in our capacity to make this screening special. All the SRK fans will throng Buty Cineplex in Sadar to watch ‘Jawan’ this September 7,” he said.

As the countdown to the nationwide release of “Jawan” draws closer, the excitement in Nagpur is palpable, thanks to the passionate efforts of The Club SRK and the Fans of SRK Nagpur. Fans and moviegoers alike can look forward to a memorable experience as they come together to celebrate the release of this much-anticipated film.

With the screening events in Nagpur setting the stage for the movie’s grand release on September 7, it’s evident that Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma and star power continue to captivate audiences across the country.

– Shubham Nagdeve

