Nagpur’s Sejal is No 1 in U-16 All India Tennis ranking

Nagpur: Talented tennis player Sejal Bhutada, who started playing the racquet sport in Nagpur, has been ranked Number 1 in the Under-16 girls category in the latest rankings issued by All India Tennis Association (April 10, 2023).

With a cumulative 1208.75 points in her kitty, Sejal was ranked above her Maharashtra state-mates Aakruti Sonkusare (1196) and Asmi Adkar (1115.25), who followed her at the second and third spots respectively. Sejal has been better than all her contemporaries in singles as well as in doubles collecting 490 and 580 points in those categories.

Daughter of Gopal and Archana, Sejal was selected in the India team for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia Oceania Final Qualifying 2023, Shymkent, Kazakhstan. Sunder Iyer, Secretary MSLTA & Joint Secretary AITA and Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar representing NDHTA congratulated Sejal and wished her good luck.

