Nagpur’s Saurabh Yewale Secures AIR 669 in UPSC 2024-25 on First Attempt

Nagpur: In a remarkable achievement, 25-year-old Saurabh Yewale from Nagpur has secured All India Rank (AIR) 669 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024-25, clearing the exam in his very first attempt. An alumnus of Bhavan’s School and Shivaji College, Saurabh completed his Mechanical Engineering degree from NIT Delhi in 2022. He is the son of Ramesh Yewale, Additional Family Manager to the Governor, and Madhuri Yewale, Superintendent at Kavikulaguru Kalidas University.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2024 today, April 22, 2025. A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services, including IAS, IPS, and IFS. Shakti Dubey has topped the examination, securing AIR 1.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages: Preliminary, Main, and Interview. The 2024 Preliminary exam was held on June 16, followed by the Main exam from September 20 to 29, and the Interview rounds concluded in April 2025.

Saurabh’s success story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants, demonstrating that dedication and hard work can lead to success even on the first attempt.

