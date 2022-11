Nagpur’s Sardar Lucky Singh Chawla appointed Joint Convener of Social Media Cell of BJP

Nagpur: Sardar Lucky Singh Chawla of Nagpur has been appointed as the state Joint Convener of Social Media Cell of Bharatiya Janata Party. State BJP President of Bharatiya Janata Party Chandrasekhar Bawankule.

Chawla has been given appointment letter to Chawla. At the same time, Bawankule has announced through a press release that Shirish Boralkar has been appointed as the City District President of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement