Nagpur’s Sakkardara Flyover turns into selfie spot with stunning night illumination

Nagpur: The newly illuminated Sakkardara Flyover has become a centre of attraction in Nagpur, drawing the attention of passersby and motorists alike. As the sun sets, the flyover comes alive with vibrant, multi-coloured lights, creating a striking visual along the city skyline.

The shimmering lights have not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the flyover but have also turned it into an emerging selfie spot. Residents and commuters can often be seen halting to click pictures and take selfies with the illuminated structure in the backdrop.

City residents have welcomed the makeover, saying such beautification projects give Nagpur a modern touch. However, some have also cautioned that the enthusiasm around photography on the flyover should not lead to traffic disruptions or accidents.

Municipal officials have said the lighting is part of a broader beautification drive aimed at making major road infrastructures in Nagpur more appealing and safe at night.