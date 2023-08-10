Nagpur’s Ritika-Simran, Nikkita fashion Maharashtra victory

Nagpur: City’s quartet of Rohan Gurbani, Ritika Thaker, Simran Singhi and Nikkita Joseph helped Maharashtra clinch men’s and women’s titles in the Yonex-Sunrise West Zone Inter-State Team Badminton Championships that concluded in Indore on Wednesday.

In the men’s team final, Maharashtra blanked Madhya Pradesh 3-0 with Rohan ekeing out a hard-fought win over Aditya Chouhan. Subhankar Dey won the first singles beating Rishabh Rathod. Rohan, who recently won an all India ranking tournament, defeated Aditya Chouhan 21-11, 23-25, 21-9 to make it 2-0.

In the following doubles match, Deep Rambhiya and Akshan Shetty beat Piyush Bobade and Yash Raikwar as Maharashtra won the gold. Maharashtra boys also won the title defeating Chhattisgarh 2-0. Maharashtra women pipped Gujarat 3-2 to wrest the crown. It was a bad start for Maharashtra as they lost the first two matches.

In women’s first and second singles, Shruti Mundada and Purva Barve lost to their respective opponents in straight games. The experienced pair of Ritika and Simran pulled one back winning the first women’s doubles. They beat Rutvi Baloni and Anjali Rawat 21-16, 21-18 in straight games.

Maharashtra’s Rhucha Sawant made it 2-2 winning the women’s third singles taking the game into the decider. In the fifth and final match, Nikkita and her Aurangabad partner Sonali Mirkhelkar proved their dominance over Yuti Gajjar and Tanisha Joshi taking both the games with consummate ease. The scores read 21-15, 21-13 in their favour. Maharashtra eves finished runners-up in the team event final losing 1-2 to Chhattisgarh.

Nagpur’s talented singles player Nehal Gosawi tried her best in the opening singles but went down fighting in three games 21-10, 18-21, 21-7 to Tanoo Chandra. Nikkita and Sonali won their match. The pair got the better of Rashi Mall and Mahi Sen in three games 22-20, 15-21, 21-15 to level the score 1-1 giving Maharashtra a chance to fight back. But in the second singles, Maharashtra’s Ojal Rajak lost to Hiral Chouhan 21-18, 26-24.

