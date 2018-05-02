Nagpur’s reputed chess coach and FIDE arbiter Umesh Panbude passes away due of Covid-19

Nagpur: Umesh D Panbude, an outstanding chess player of yesteryears and a well-known coach, passed away here on Tuesday morning after fighting a battle with Covid-19.

FIDE arbiter Panbude was admitted at Shri Ramdeobaba Rukmanidevi Memorial Multi Specialty Hospital and Research Centre, Old Bhandara Road, Nagpur. He is survived by his wife, 18-year-old daughter, 11-year-old son and father.

The 47-year-old Panbude was organizing secretary of the Nagpur District Chess Association and tournament secretary of the Vidarbha Chess Association. He was elected to these posts for his ample organizing capacity.

He started his career in chess at the tender age of 10 and never looked back. He represented the State in many national-level tournaments. He represented India in Asian Cities Chess Championship at Lebanon in 2000.

He became the Senior National Arbiter in 2013 after successfully completing the examination. Thereafter, he became FIDE arbiter in 2018, the exam for which was held in Thrissur, Kerala. He was an active and well-known coach, especially for beginners since the last three decades.

Panbude has been active in the field of chess for 37 years. Due to his dedication and sincerity, Panbude established his reputation in the chess fraternity, not only in Nagpur but in all over India. Many great chess players were initially coached by him including Vidarbha’s first Grand Master Swapnil Dhopade of Amravati.

“The association is getting many condolences from all over the country. The chess fraternity has lost a great player, an eminent coach, a sincere arbiter and an able organizer. We all wish that that his soul may rest in peace and God may give his family members enough strength to face this difficult situation,” said NDCA secretary Kalyan K Barat through a press release issued here on Tuesday.



