Nagpur’s Raunak wins Silver medal at World Junior Blitz Chess Championship

Nagpur: Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani of Nagpur added another feather to his cap by securing a Silver medal in the World Junior Blitz Chess Championship that concluded at Sardinia in Italy on Monday.

After becoming world junior champion in Rapid category last week, city’s Raunak, all of seventeen, would have become a world junior champion in Blitz event too but for a single loss in the 11-round championship. Raunak recorded seven wins and split points in three games. His only loss came against the eventual champion Azerbaijan’s GM Mahammad Muradli in the sixth round when the Nagpur player played with dark coloured pieces.

Raunak collected 8.5 points from 11 rounds to finish second behind Muradli who secured 9.5 points. Raunak’s seven victories came against Hungary’s FM Aron Pasti, IM Samuel Timotei Ghimpu of Romania, Armenia’s FM Robert Piliposyan, IM Konstantin Peyrer of Austria, GM Mamikon Gharibyan of Armenia, GM Arseniy Nesterov of Russia playing under International Chess Federation’s banner and IM Tobias Koelle of Germany.

Rapid games are usually played with a 20 or 25 minutes each clock time for the whole game with probably 10 seconds increment for each move. The game usually ends in an hour. Blitz games have 5 minutes or 3 minutes for each player for the game and 2-5 seconds increment per move. A blitz game finishes within 15 minutes usually.

