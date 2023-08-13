Nagpur’s Raunak Sadhwani wins Summer Classic chess silver in US

Nagpur: In a remarkable display of skill and determination, 17-year-old Indian Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani from Nagpur delivered yet another outstanding performance at the prestigious Summer Classic 2023, hosted by the St Louis Chess Club in Missouri, United States of America.

The young prodigy secured the second spot in the super-strong invitational round-robin event that featured an elite group of 10 players.

Sadhwani’s stellar achievement comes on the heels of his recent victory at the Serbia Masters, an accomplishment that caught the attention of the St Louis Chess Club, leading to his invitation to the esteemed Summer Classic 2023. Over the course of nine rounds, Raunak Sadhwani achieved an impressive score of 5.5 points, comprising three wins, five draws, and a single loss.

The young Grandmaster’s performance was nothing short of incredible, showcasing his prowess with a remarkable rating performance of 2688. Throughout the tournament, he gained 8 Elo rating points, further solidifying his position among the world’s top chess players.

The journey for Raunak Sadhwani commenced with consecutive draws against American Grandmaster John M. Burke and Armenian player Aram Hakobyan. In the fourth round, Sadhwani held the US Junior champion and young Indian American Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra to a draw before delivering stunning victories against 2640 Elo-rated US Grandmaster Dariusz Swiercz and fellow Indian player V Pranav in the ensuing matches.

In the seventh round, a draw against Netherlands Grandmaster Benjamin Bok was followed by a triumphant victory over the higher-rated Ukrainian player Nyzhnyk Illya, with an Elo rating of 2642, in the penultimate round. With a solid position, Sadhwani secured another draw against experienced Indian Grandmaster Sasikiran Krishnan to clinch the second position in this fiercely competitive tournament.

Reflecting on his consistent performance, Sadhwani expressed his contentment, saying, “Consistency is a crucial aspect of any sport. I am genuinely pleased with my steady performance following the Serbia Masters. While I aimed to secure half a point more to claim the championship in this formidable field, I’m satisfied with my performance. I will continue to work diligently, maintain my focus on my goals, and give my best in the upcoming tournaments this year.”

He extended his gratitude to his parents for their unwavering support and encouragement, his coaches, Indian Oil Corporation, and West Bridge Anand Chess Academy for contributing to his success.

