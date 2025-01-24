Nagpur’s Pravin Patil appointed Bombay High Court judge

Nagpur: Advocate Pravin Patil, practising law in the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, has been appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court. His appointment was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium, which included Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Bhushan Gavai and Suryakant. The collegium’s decision was published in an official statement on the Supreme Court website, and was notified by the Central Government.

Patil has been practising law since 1996, specializing in civil cases. He completed his law education from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College at Nagpur. Patil’s father SZ Patil was also a renowned lawyer. Patil’s legal expertise and extensive experience as a lawyer are being seen as valuable assets for the bench.

Adding to the growing representation of legal professionals from Nagpur in the judiciary, Patil becomes the fourth judge from Orange City to be appointed this year, joining Nivedita Mehta, Prafulla Khubalkar, and Rohit Joshi. The Bombay High Court currently has 67 judges, with 27 vacant positions out of a sanctioned strength of 94. The Supreme Court collegium’s recent recommendations also include appointment of judges in Allahabad, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand High Courts.