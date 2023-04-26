Nagpur’s National Institute of Cancer to be dedicated on April 27

Nagpur: National Cancer Institute (NCI), run by Dr Aabaji Thatte Seva and Anusandhan Sanstha in Nagpur, will be dedicated to people on Thursday, April 27. NCI is the biggest Cancer Hospital of Central India which takes care of all types of cancer patients.

The programme will be held at 10.30 am at the premises of NCI at Jamtha. Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be the chief guest. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the programme of dedicating NCI. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be present on the occasion.

The programme is for the invitees only, informed General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Joglekar through a press release. The hospital is the brainchild of two friends — Devendra Fadnavis and Shailesh Joglekar — and its seeds were sown 25 years ago. The present Medical Director Dr Anand Pathak joined them then and this association continued.

President Adv Sunil Manohar, Vice President Ajay Sancheti, Treasurer Anand Aurangabadkar, Member Lalit Tekchandani, Medical Director Dr Anand Pathak are on the Board of Directors.

