Nagpur’s Lokhande wins gold in Carrom World Cup

The 6th Carrom World Cup was held in California in USA

Nagpur: Carrom champions Nikhil Lokhande and Prakash Gaikwad of Nagpur put the city on the top of the world by finishing first and second in the 6th Carrom World Cup (Champions Division) held at San Francisco Bay Area in California in the United States of America.

While Lokhande is a native of Nagpur, Gaikwad, a former multiple times national champion shifted to Pune and is at present working at LIC, Pune.

In the entertaining final, Lokhande prevailed over his much senior country-mate Gaikwad (3-0). In the summit clash, Lokhande topped Gaikwad in the first game taking it 24-23. Growing in confidence, Lokhande dominated the next two games easily. The second game went to Lokhande 25-3 and the third 25-1.

Earlier in the semis, Gaikwad defeated Mujibur Rahman (India )19-18, 25-0 and Lokhande beat MA Hakim (India) 25-7, 7-25, 20-17 to make it to the all India summit clash.