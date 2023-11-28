Nagpur’s Ladies Circle & Round Tables Illuminate Lives on Taare Zameen Par Day

Advertisement

Nagpur City’s Ladies Circle and Round Tables orchestrated a heartwarming event on November 28, 2023, marking the Taare Zameen Par day under the annual Ladies Circle & Round Table India Week celebrations. The day was dedicated to bringing joy to the lives of underprivileged children.

A total of 130 students from NLC 50’s Zilla Parishad Sawangi School were treated to an enchanting show at The Great Bombay Circus, held at Jaitala, Nagpur. The children, transported in three buses from the school, reveled in a mesmerizing performance, creating delightful memories.

Advertisement

This benevolent event was made possible through the generous efforts of various contributors. Snacks for the children were sponsored by Tr. Angadh Arora, Chairman of NART 180, while the circus tickets were graciously provided by Tr. Priyank Diwanka. The transportation of the children through buses was generously sponsored by Adit Chhajed.

Distinguished guests present included Ladies Circle’s National Twinkler Convener Sakshi Diwanka, Nagpur City Coordinator Shubham Jain, NLC 50 Chairperson Megha Agrawal, NRT 83 Chairman Rahul Gugaliya, NART 180 Chairman Angadh Arora, NSRT 258 Chairman Kshitiz Agrawal, NTRT 299 Chairman Niraj Agrawal, NLC 50 IPC Shradha Singhania, NLC 50 Treasurer Shipra Gugaliya, NSRT 258 IPC Ankush Gopalani, NTRT 299 Secretary Niraj Khemka, Dhiraj Agrawal, Shashank Agrawal, Saloni Thapar, and other esteemed members of Ladies Circle and Round Table India.

The event not only brought smiles to the faces of the young attendees but also showcased the power of community collaboration in creating meaningful experiences.

Round Table India, an organization of young men dedicated to bringing change and excellence, has undertaken multiple community service activities. Till date, 7890 classrooms have been built across India in 3347 projects, impacting 8.67 million children under the long-term project “Freedom through Education.”

Ladies Circle India, an organization with membership open to the wives of Round Table India members, is committed to serving the community and fostering friendships among like-minded young women. Till date, 7141 classrooms in 3041 projects have been built across India, impacting 7.86 million lives.