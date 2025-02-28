Nagpur’s Jennifer bags U-17 silver medal in table tennis

Nagpur: A month after she completed a treble of national table tennis titles at Vadodara, star Nagpur paddler Jennifer Varghese continued her love affair with the architectural city of Gujarat. On the second day of the WTT Youth Contender in Vadodara, Jennifer clinched the U-17 girls singles silver medal and made it to the U-19 mixed doubles final to confirm a double delight of medals at the Sama Indoor Sports Complex on Thursday.

In the U-17 singles summit clash, Jennifer went down fighting against Mumbai’s Divyanshi Bhowmick 7-11, 9-11, 11-4, 7-11 and finished runners-up. On her way to reach the finals, Jennifer survived some anxious moments on the opening day of the tournament organized under the aegis of World Table Tennis Federation. In her tournament opener, Jennifer escaped to post a thrilling victory over Vanshika Mudgal as the Nagpur girl kept her cool in the deciding game to win the pre-quarterfinal contest 12-10, 11-6, 8-11, 10-12, 11-3.

In the quarterfinal, Jennifer blanked Naisha Rewaskar 3-0 and outplayed Nandini Saha 12-0, 9-11, 14-12, 11-7 in the semifinal. In the final, Divyanshi avenged her Youth National finals’ defeat where Jennifer had secured the U-17 title last month in Vadodara.

In the U-19 mixed doubles semifinal, Jennifer paired up with Balamurugan Rajasekaran and outclassed the duo of Kavya Bhatt and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya 13-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-2 to set up the summit clash with top seeds Taneesha Kotecha and Preyesh Suresh.

U-17 Girls Singles (Final): Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Jennifer Varghese 11-7, 11-9, 4-11, 11-7; Semifinal: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Kavya Bhatt 11-3, 11-9, 11-5; Jennifer Varghese bt Nandini Saha 12-0, 9-11, 14-12, 11-7; Quarterfinal: Jennifer Varghese bt Naisha Rewaskar 11-8, 11-4, 11-5; PQF: Jennifer Varghese bt Vanshika Mudgal 12-10, 11-6, 8-11, 10-12, 11-3;

U-19 Mixed Doubles (SF): Jennifer Varghese-Balamurugan Rajasekaran bt Kavya Bhatt-Priyanuj Bhattacharyya 13-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-2; QF: Jennifer Varghese-Balamurugan Rajasekaran bt Nandini Saha-Rupam Sardar 11-6, 11-9, 11-3; PQF: Jennifer Varghese-Balamurugan Rajasekaran bt Disha-Harshit Kumar 11-5, 12-10, 15-17, 7-11, 11-9.