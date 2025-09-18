Nagpur’s Indora-Dighori Flyover Fiasco: A “Passing the Parcel” Blame Game

Nagpur: The ₹998 crore Indora-Dighori flyover project — once touted as a symbol of Nagpur’s modern infrastructure — has now become a symbol of bureaucratic failure and blame-shifting.

What should have been a matter of careful planning has instead turned into a “Passing the Parcel” game among government agencies, with citizens left to suffer the embarrassment.

From NMC to NIT, NIT to PWD, PWD to NHAI, and NHAI to MahaMetro

The problem came to light after viral videos showed a flyover viaduct running dangerously close to a family’s balcony at Ashok Circle, Great Nag Road. Since then, instead of accountability, only finger-pointing has followed:

Gold Rate 16 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,03,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,800/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

NHAI blamed the homeowner , calling the balcony an illegal extension.

blamed the , calling the balcony an illegal extension. NMC denied responsibility, saying it was never consulted during the DPR stage.

denied responsibility, saying it was never consulted during the DPR stage. NMC then shifted the ball to NIT , asking it to act against the house owner.

, asking it to act against the house owner. NIT , in turn, is expected to point towards PWD for oversight lapses.

, in turn, is expected to point towards for oversight lapses. Ultimately, the circle may widen to MahaMetro, depending on jurisdiction claims.

This endless loop of shifting responsibility has turned a civic embarrassment into a national joke, with social media mocking the city’s planning standards.

Property on Slum Land Adds Legal Twist

To complicate matters, the disputed house reportedly lies on slum-notified land. The owner has been asked to submit pre-2011 documents to qualify for compensation. If not, demolition will proceed without payout.

Citizens Question Accountability

Critics argue that citizens of Nagpur are paying the price for this bureaucratic passing of the parcel. While agencies indulge in blame-shifting, the city’s reputation suffers, and taxpayers bear the burden of costly mistakes.

The Indora-Dighori flyover fiasco has become yet another reminder that until accountability replaces blame games, Nagpur will continue to suffer.