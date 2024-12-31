Nagpur’s Gandhibagh killing turns into double murder as 2nd brother too dies

Advertisement













Nagpur: With the death of Deepak Rajesh Rathod late on Sunday night, the killing at Nagpur’s Gandhibagh turned into a double murder. This takes the murder toll in the city to six in the last week. Murders have become a major issue for the city police, with over 80 reported in the city by November.

Investigations revealed that the two brothers were murdered over a pending dues of Rs 30,000. The police have arrested four people, while one suspect remains at large.

The arrested accused are: Badansingh Ramgopal Rathod (45), Abhishek Badansingh Rathod, Manoj Rathod, and Vivek Rathod (18), all from Chhoti Khadan, Hansapuri. The fifth suspect, Sonu Badansingh Rathod, is absconding.

According to the police, the deceased in the Sunday attack were identified as Ravi Rathod (35) and his elder brother Deepak (40), both residents of Bhavani Nagar, Pardi. Ravi and Deepak were bangle sellers in the Mahal area. Badansingh Rathod owns a wholesale bangle shop on Bhandara Road. Eight months ago, Ravi borrowed Rs 20,000 from Badansingh’s son, Abhishek and promised to buy him a motorcycle, but he failed to deliver the vehicle. Three months ago, Ravi purchased a set of bangles worth Rs 10,000 from Badansingh’s shop, but the bill remained unpaid.

As Ravi stopped responding to requests for the money, the Rathod family became increasingly angry. This led to continuous arguments between Ravi and the Rathods. On Sunday night, Badansingh, along with his brother-in-law Manoj and nephew Vivek, confronted Ravi near a garden in Gandhibagh.

Abhishek and his brother Sonu soon arrived at the scene and attacked Ravi with sharp weapons. When Deepak arrived with his friend Shubham Shekhar Baraskar (32) and tried to intervene, he too was attacked and severely injured. Shubham was also hurt during the incident.

Police said Badansingh is the maternal uncle of the deceased. The incident took place in the busy marketplace and in full public view. Videos of the incident have also gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Tehsil police rushed the injured brothers to hospital, but they both died. Police have registered a case under Sections 103(a) and 109(3)(5) of the BNS and have arrested the accused. The investigation is still ongoing.