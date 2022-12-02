Nagpur’s flagship cultural festival Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2022 inaugurated

Nagpur: The sixth edition of Nagpur’s flagship cultural festival Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2022 was inagurated today on Friday in City at Ishwar Deshmukh College ground. Veteran actor Nana Patekar was the chief guest.

Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev was present online. Apart from Nitin Gadkari, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Maharashtra culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar were present as guests for the inaugural function.

Hariharan on Saturday evening:

Versatile genius of Indian music industry Padma Shri Hariharan will perform on the second day of the Khasdar Mahotsav on Saturday. He will perform all genres of music — right from ghazals to rock and pop.

Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav started with grand performance by over 1,000 Nagpurian singers, dancers, and theatre artists who performed ‘Maa Bharati Ki Yashogatha — Vande Mataram’.

