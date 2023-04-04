Nagpur’s first ‘pet fashion show’ by pawcare.ind.in concluded with lots of barks and meows!

Nagpur: Pawcare.ind.in held its 1st Pet Fashion Show on the 1st of April 2023 at the Blind Association School in Nagpur, and it was a PAWESOME event for pet lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike. Pawcare.ind.in, India’s first 24*7 online vet consultation and an all-in-one platform, had over 150 participants, and entries out of which the top 50 were chosen to compete.

The show featured pets of all shapes and sizes, from tiny Chihuahuas to majestic Great Danes and everything in between. Not only this, but there were unexpected entries from exotics like parrots, white mice, and rabbits!

The runway was filled with cute and cuddly outfits, ranging from tutus and bowties to custom-made gowns and suits. The creativity and attention to detail that went into each outfit were truly impressive, and it was clear that a lot of time and effort had gone into making each pet look its best.

The judges of the event, Mohit from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Ojas Thosar from Bhoo Bhoo Mew More, Disha Kareshiya from Radio Mirchi (ex), Shubham Nagdeve from Nagpur Today, and Dr. Seema from the Pawcare.ind NGO had a tough job on their hands as they had to choose the best-dressed pet in each category. Simba along with his pet parent KG Mehta won the “Pet parent” of the year award.

Among the other winners for non-categories were Juno, Leo, Simba, and Ceazer. A special mention for a touching rescue story was Kopi aunty the good dog. Special category awards went to Chilli the parrot and Pihu the white mouse; the best exotic award went to Carmi the rabbit.

Among others were Little for the smallest puppy award, Oram for the best large breed award, Bubbles for the best-dressed dog, Ellie for the goodest little girl, Cashew for the best-groomed dog award, Prince Chottu for Indie of the year, Rover as the Best Breed award, Luke for the Entertainer of the Year, Tammy for the best-groomed cat award, Daisy for the best-dressed cat award, Ladoo for the best large breed dog, and Pluto for the best family dressed award. The fashion show was conducted in two parts with hi-tea served for refreshments served amidst.

Besides the fashion show, there was a setup by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to educate pet parents about dog insurance and a stall by Drools. Anshu, the founder of Circle Travellers, was also present to inform the pet parents in detail about how traveling is easy with pets. YouTube and blogger Inderjeet, present at the event, interacted with the furries and their parents, getting some great insights! The show ended with lots of love and a vote of thanks from the Founders Gavi P Ahluwalia and Divyani Ahluwalia. The event concluded with an amazing dinner!

Overall, the Pet Fashion Show was a great success, and it was heartwarming to see the love and dedication that pet owners have for their furry friends. It was a day filled with laughter, fun, and, of course, fashion, and we can’t wait to see what next year’s event has in store.

