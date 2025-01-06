Nagpur’s first milestone in 2025: Young farmer’s organ donation saves 3 lives

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a heartwarming act of generosity, Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) facilitated the first deceased organ donation of 2025 on Sunday, giving a new lease of life to three patients. The donor, 38-year-old Vishal Yerawar, a farmer from Shiroli village in Ghatanji Taluka, Yavatmal district, tragically succumbed to severe head injuries following a road accident.

A tragic accident

Vishal was returning home on his two-wheeler after a day in the fields when he collided with a wild boar on Saturday. The accident caused critical head injuries, and he was rushed to a private hospital in Nagpur. Despite medical efforts, doctors declared him brain dead after thorough evaluations.

Confronted with an unimaginable loss, Vishal’s family members– Kunal Yerawar, Sachin Bogawar, and Ravi Govindwar — displayed immense courage and compassion by agreeing to donate his organs. This selfless decision ensured that Vishal’s legacy would continue through the lives he saved.

The donation process

Once the family consented, Vishal was transferred to GMCH’s Trauma Care Centre, where a specialized team, including Medical Superintendent Dr. Avinash Gawande, Neurosurgeon Dr. Sunil Gajbhare, Intensivist Dr. Vrushali Mahatme, and others, confirmed the brain-death diagnosis.

ZTCC-Nagpur coordinator Dinesh Mandpe supervised the allocation of organs as per national guidelines. The recipients of Vishal’s organs included three women, marking a significant moment in the region’s organ donation efforts.

• Liver: Transplanted to a patient at a private hospital.

• Kidney 1: Allocated to another private hospital recipient.

• Kidney 2: Successfully transplanted to a female patient at GMCH Nagpur.

The transplant surgeries were led by Dr. Abdul Qureshi, supported by Dr. Pankaj Togase, Dr. Pratik Debaje, and Dr. Nishant Sawadatkar. The process was meticulously coordinated under the leadership of GMCH Dean Dr. Raj Gajbhiye and Medical Superintendent Dr. Avinash Gawande. Dr. Sumit Chahatekar bridged interdepartmental efforts, while local police ensured smooth proceedings.

In 2024, GMCH facilitated organ donations from 10 deceased donors. Vishal’s story underscores the rising awareness and importance of organ donation in the Vidarbha region. His sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of how one life can profoundly impact others, turning tragedy into hope.