Nagpur’s drug peddler detained under PIT NDPS Act, sent to Kolhapur jail

Nagpur: The Nagpur police have taken groundbreaking action under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS) against a notorious drug smuggler on Wednesday. The police action under the PIT NDPS Act against a drug peddler is first in Maharashtra.

Ganja smuggler Noor Aam Abdul Rehman Ansari of Yashodharanagar in Nagpur was sent to Kalamba Jail in Kolhapur under the PIT NDPS. The accused, Noor Alam Abdul Rehman Ansari (27), with a prior record under the NDPS Act, has been detained under the PIT NDPS Act for a period of one year.

On the recommendation of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Home Department Principal Secretary (Appeals and Security) Dinesh Waghmare issued orders on Noor’s transfer on Wednesday.

Noor Alam, his brother Salman, Jishan and accomplice Preet Arora used to buy and sell ganja in Yashodharanagar and Kamathi areas. In August last year, the police seized 30 kg ganja from Salman, Jishan and Preet. Noor was absconding then. Police arrested Noor in November last year. All the four have been in jail since then. A few days ago, the court rejected their bail applications.

The Nagpur police presented a compelling case for Noor Alam’s detention, asserting that his continued involvement in illicit drug trafficking posed a significant threat to public safety. Taking note of this recommendation, the Principal Secretary passed the detention order and invoked Section 3 and Sub-section (1) of the PIT NDPS Act. Noor Alam will now be detained in Kolhapur Central Prison in Kalamba for one year.

