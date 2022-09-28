Nagpur’s Dr Neha Godghate becomes National Head of Indian Arthroscopy (Women’s Wing)

Nagpur: Dr Neha Godghate brought laurels to the Second Capital of the State by becoming the National Head of Indian Arthroscopy (Women’s Wing).
Dr Godghate received this feat at the 19th Annual Conference of Indian Arthroscopy Society organised in Coimbatore between September 15 and 17, 2022. Dr Neha Godghate heads Grace Orthocare and Multi-specialty Hospital in Nagpur.”Currently, 2.6% Of the total Orthopaedic surgeons of India are female. We have created a group called W.O.I.C.E. (Women Ortho in India Collective Empowerment). The purpose of this community is manifold like creating various opportunities to showcase their work, solving their problems, inspiring other girls to opt for what they like without any bias or hesitancy in mind. Because coming together is a beginning and working together is a success.
And finally, I am hoping for the future where there will be no female orthopaedic surgeons, there will be just orthopaedic surgeons,” saud Dr Neha Godghate. She further emphasized that, in our society, women are not respected. The gender discrimination starts from home. But I am so fortunate to be born to parents who always trusted my intelligence and skills and never hesitated because I was a girl. I was exposed to orthopaedics at a very young age. My father, an eminent orthopaedic surgeon, was my role model. I have seen a crippling patient coming to him walking after a few days. That imbibed in me how rewarding this field is. My parents paved a path of confidence as well as humility in front of me.”Gone are those days when it was thought that a quiet girl is a good girl.
It’s an era where we let the girl think rationally and if required raise her voice. Women have the inherent power to take others along with them. We all must have witnessed that a mother prioritises her child, a wife thinks of her husband first and a daughter thinks how she can make her parents proud. A woman creates a ripple effect. When a woman is empowered she thinks of the progress of her family, her friends and ultimately the society,” Dr Godghate added.