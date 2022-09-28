Nagpur’s Dr Neha Godghate becomes National Head of Indian Arthroscopy (Women’s Wing)

Nagpur: Dr Neha Godghate brought laurels to the Second Capital of the State by becoming the National Head of Indian Arthroscopy (Women’s Wing).

Dr Godghate received this feat at the 19th Annual Conference of Indian Arthroscopy Society organised in Coimbatore between September 15 and 17, 2022. Dr Neha Godghate heads Grace Orthocare and Multi-specialty Hospital in Nagpur.”Currently, 2.6% Of the total Orthopaedic surgeons of India are female. We have created a group called W.O.I.C.E. (Women Ortho in India Collective Empowerment). The purpose of this community is manifold like creating various opportunities to showcase their work, solving their problems, inspiring other girls to opt for what they like without any bias or hesitancy in mind. Because coming together is a beginning and working together is a success.

