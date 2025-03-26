Nagpur’s divyang athletes excel in National Sports Competition

Advertisement



Nagpur: Specially-abled athletes from Nagpur showed remarkable determination to secure top honours at the Late Prabhakarrao Datke Smriti Seva Sanstha and Divyang Welfare Department, Pune’s National Divyang boys and girls sports competition, organised at the Reshimbagh Ground.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a visit to the competition recently, MLA Ashish Jaiswal was also present. Nagpur won the general championship in multiple disabled, deaf-dumb and intellectually disabled, while Amravati won the overall championship in the blind category.

In the 50-metre swimming event, Ishwari Pande of Gyanjyoti Niwasi School for Blind bagged the gold medal in the 13 to 16 age category of complete blind. Vaishnavi Manohar Nehare of Gyanjyoti Nivasi School for Blind won first place in the chess competition for partially blind in the 71-21 age category. Samruddhi Shridhar Duggiralapati of Kannubhai Vora School for Blind secured third place in the partially blind category of chess in 13-16 age.

Harshkala Hanumant Bhade of Gyanjyoti secured first place in the partially blind 100-metre sprint in the 17-21 age category. Mahek Dinesh Virghade of Gyanjyoti came second in 100 metre partially blind race in 13- 16 age group.

Around 206 sporting events were organised for various categories of participants including intellectually disabled, physically disabled, blind, deaf-dumb and multiple disabled. Games such as chess, shot-put, swimming and various athletics events were organised.

On this occasion, Praveen Puri Commissioner, Divyang Welfare Commissionerate Pune, Sangeeta Dawkar, Dr Raut, President Late Prabhakarrao Datke Smriti Seva Sanstha, Babasaheb Deshmukh, Kishor Bhoyar and directors of NGOs working in Nagpur were also present. District Social Welfare Officer Kishor Bhoyar, Sachin Ramteke Coordinator, Umesh Warjurkar worked hard for the success of the meet.

