Nagpur’s Divya gets direct 2nd round entry in World Women’s Chess Cup in Georgia

Nagpur: Woman Grandmaster Nagpur’s Divya Deshmukh has been given a direct entry into the second round of the prestigious World Women’s Chess Cup 2025 under way at Batumi in Georgia. The tournament got under way on Tuesday.

In her second round match, Divya took on Mgeladze Kesaria of Georgia late on Wednesday night followed by her second game on Thursday. The tie-break round, if needed, will be played on Friday. Along with Divya, Koneru Humpy, D Harika and R Vaishali were given direct entry into the second round.

Divya qualified for the event after she won the 2024 FIDE World U-20 Girls Chess Championship. Divya recently shocked the world when she defeated World No 1 Hou Yifan in the blitz semi-final at World Team Blitz Championships in London. Representing Hexamind Chess Club, Divya made a great comeback after she suffered a defeat to the same opponent Yifan, who played for WR Chess Team.

Divya’s recent performance at Abu Dhabi Masters helped her gain 11 Elo points, taking her to 2483. She is currently at 15th spot in woman chess rankings. Top-three finishers of the World Women’s Chess Cup 2025 will get a place in the Candidates. The tournament carries a prize of USD 6,91,250 with USD 50,000 going to the winner. Those who exit after the second round will walk away with USD 5000.