Nagpur’s Dharampeth once again sees unruly behaviour by youths; shirtless chaos on the streets

Nagpur – In yet another incident from one of the city’s most prestigious areas, Dharampeth, a group of youngsters created chaos in the early hours of Thursday. Around 3:30 to 4:00 AM, a group of youths arrived in vehicles and created a ruckus on the streets. They began blaring their horns, dancing, and shouting while removing their shirts in the middle of the road. The incident has caused distress among the local residents, who are now demanding strict action.

Some bystanders captured videos of the chaos, which have now gone viral on social media. Eyewitnesses reported that the youths were recklessly driving, honking loudly, and causing a commotion after removing their shirts.

Due to the high number of lounges and discos in the Dharampeth area, there is often a crowd and vehicular traffic late into the night. As a result, such incidents have become increasingly common. According to residents, the presence of pubs and lounges has led to intoxicated individuals creating disturbances, and several criminal incidents have occurred here in the past.

Though citizens have repeatedly complained to the police and the municipal corporation, no concrete action has been taken so far. With the video now going viral, the issue of law and order in the area has once again come to the forefront. Citizens are now demanding immediate and strict action from the police.

