Nagpur’s DCP (Traffic) Archit Chandak shifted as SP Akola

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government on Thursday transferred 21 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the rank of Superintendents of Police (SP), including Nagpur DCP (Traffic) Archit Chandak.

In a move reflecting broader changes, Chandak has been named the Superintendent of Police in Akola. The order, issued by the State Home Department, includes notable changes across 12 districts. As DCP (Traffic), Chandak made some positive changes in Nagpur city’s traffic scenario. Along with him, some other senior police officers from Vidarbha also were transferred to different parts of the State.

Yatish Deshmukh, Additional SP (Anti Naxal Operation), Gadchiroli, has been posted as SP Palghar. Nilesh Tambe, SP, CID, Nagpur now holding the post of SP Buldhana whereas Bacchhan Singh, SP Akola is now transferred as Commandant, Group IV, SRPF, in Nagpur. State Government has cancelled the transfer of Pravin Patil as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Nagpur and sent him to Mumbai as ACP, Anti Narcotics, Task Force. Vishwa Pansare, SP, Buldhana has been transferred to Amravati as Commandant, Group 9, SRPF.

Meanwhile, Mangesh Shinde, DCP, Special Action Force (Economic Offences), Mumbai, will take the charge as SP, Government Railway Police (GRP), Nagpur. The reshuffle aims to streamline district operations and enhance response capabilities in Maharashtra, ensuring a proactive approach to maintaining law and order amidst varying challenges. Other significant transfers include shifts in Mumbai, Thane, and Nagpur, reshaping the administrative fabric of the State’s police force.

