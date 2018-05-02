Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Aug 16th, 2020

    Nagpur’s COVID-19 case count reaches 13,990; 25 die

    Nagpur: The COVID-19 case tally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district increased by 512 to 13,990 on Sunday, while 25 patients succumbed to the infection, an official release said.

    The total number of fatalities in the district now stands at 488, including 345 from Nagpur city and 143 from rural areas, it said.

    With discharge of 239 patients in the day, the number of recoveries went up to 6,539.

    The district now has 2,555 active cases, as per the release.

    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘कोविड रुग्णांसाठी मानकापूर येथे जम्बो हॉस्पिटल’ -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    ‘कोविड रुग्णांसाठी मानकापूर येथे जम्बो हॉस्पिटल’ -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Nagpur’s COVID-19 case count reaches 13,990; 25 die
    Nagpur’s COVID-19 case count reaches 13,990; 25 die
    महिला उद्योजिकांना बाजार उपलब्ध व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    महिला उद्योजिकांना बाजार उपलब्ध व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    -तर शहरांकडे रोजगारासाठी येणारे लोंढे थांबतील : नितीन गडकरी
    -तर शहरांकडे रोजगारासाठी येणारे लोंढे थांबतील : नितीन गडकरी
    Video : Ex corporator Deva Usare murdered over land dispute, 2 arrested
    Video : Ex corporator Deva Usare murdered over land dispute, 2 arrested
    Ex corporator Deva Usare murdered near Bharat Talkies
    Ex corporator Deva Usare murdered near Bharat Talkies
    Nagpur records 733 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
    Nagpur records 733 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
    Nagpur Journo celebrates 74th Independence Day
    Nagpur Journo celebrates 74th Independence Day
    नागपुर पोलीस आयुक्त कार्यालयात ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम पार पडला
    नागपुर पोलीस आयुक्त कार्यालयात ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम पार पडला
    स्वातंत्र्यदिनी नागपुुर पोलीस विभागातील सफाई कामगार कोरोना योध्दा सन्मानपत्रानी सन्मानित
    स्वातंत्र्यदिनी नागपुुर पोलीस विभागातील सफाई कामगार कोरोना योध्दा सन्मानपत्रानी सन्मानित
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145