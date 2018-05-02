Nagpur’s COVID-19 case count reaches 13,990; 25 die

Nagpur: The COVID-19 case tally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district increased by 512 to 13,990 on Sunday, while 25 patients succumbed to the infection, an official release said.

The total number of fatalities in the district now stands at 488, including 345 from Nagpur city and 143 from rural areas, it said.

With discharge of 239 patients in the day, the number of recoveries went up to 6,539.

The district now has 2,555 active cases, as per the release.