Nagpur’s burglary boom: 326 thefts, Rs 5.71 crore looted in just four months!!

Only Rs 64.94 lakh worth of stolen goods recovered so far raising question over policing priorities

Nagpur: A staggering 326 burglary cases have been reported across Nagpur in the past four months, with thieves making away with property worth approximately Rs 5.71 crore. The scale of the thefts has raised serious concerns among citizens, who now question whether these crimes are a result of inadequate police strength or negligence on the part of some officers.

According to police data, only Rs 64.94 lakh worth of stolen goods has been recovered so far. Investigations into the 68 solved cases have led to the arrest of 115 accused individuals, including several minors.

Area-wise breakdown of thefts

In Hingna, four incidents resulted in losses worth Rs 2.68 lakh, while Wadi witnessed over a dozen cases amounting to more than Rs 13 lakh. The MIDC area recorded 14 cases with losses totalling Rs 38.45 lakh. Songaon alone reported a single theft involving Rs 23 lakh in valuables.

In Pratap Nagar, six incidents resulted in a total theft of Rs 9.61 lakh, and in Bajaj Nagar, a single incident cost the victim Rs 5.17 lakh. Sitabuldi saw four cases amounting to nearly Rs 3 lakh, while Dhantoli reported four thefts totalling Rs 5.25 lakh. In Ambazari, four incidents accounted for about Rs 11 lakh in stolen property.

Sadar recorded five cases with losses of Rs 5.5 lakh, and Gittikhadan had one major theft involving Rs 15.19 lakh. Mankapur registered 14 cases, collectively losing Rs 65.36 lakh worth of property.

Other major incidents include:

• Kotwali: 3 cases, Rs 21.40 lakh

• Lakadganj: 5 cases, Rs 8.58 lakh

• Ganeshpeth: 7 cases, Rs 7.31 lakh

• Tehsil: 4 cases, Rs 19.11 lakh

• Pachpaoli: 7 cases, Rs 4.40 lakh

• Shanti Nagar: 5 cases, Rs 6.53 lakh

• Sakkardara: 5 cases, over Rs 3 lakh

• Ajni: 13 cases, Rs 19 lakh

• Imamwada: 1 case, Rs 1.75 lakh

• Beltarodi: 12 cases, Rs 9.32 lakh

• Nandanvan: 18 cases, Rs 28.93 lakh

• Wathoda: 32 cases, Rs 43.51 lakh

• Hudkeshwar: 21 cases, over Rs 20 lakh

• Jaripatka: 13 cases, Rs 26.85 lakh

• Koradi: 15 cases, Rs 37.72 lakh

• Yashodhara Nagar: 9 cases, Rs 17.32 lakh

• Kapil Nagar: 20 cases, over Rs 21 lakh

• New and Old Kamptee: 8 cases, Rs 6.81 lakh

• Kalamna: 25 cases, Rs 62.84 lakh

• Pardi: 24 cases, Rs 77.60 lakh

Public alarm grows

Most thefts have occurred in Zones 4 and 5 under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate. Residents allege that police focus more on VIP security and event bandobast than on core policing duties. The rising trend of burglaries has led many to question the department’s crime control strategy and demand stronger preventive action.

With recovery still a fraction of the total loss, citizens are left anxious and skeptical about the effectiveness of ongoing investigations.