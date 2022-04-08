Nagpur’s Brothers’ Cafe raided 2nd time for serving hookah illegally

Advertisement

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, Sadar police raided the Mount Road-based Brothers’ Cafe for the second time in one and a half months. The raiding cops found hookah was being served to customers illegally.

After the raid at the Brothers’ Cafe, police registered a case against five persons, including the owner of the establishment. Those booked include Jonty Soloman Philips (24), Marshal James Philips (33), both residents of Martin Nagar, Pankaj Mahendrasingh Golchha (34), resident of Karachi Galli, Sadar, Gurdeepsingh Rajendrasingh Gotra (26), resident of Industrial Areas, Kamptee and Morris Mobin Perera (36). Cops seized hookah pots, boxes of scented tobacco, smoking pipes and other stuff.

Cops registered a case under Sections 4 (A), 21 (A) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2018 against the accused persons.

Advertisement

Notably, Sadar Police, led by PI Vinod Chaudhary, had raided Brothers’ Cafe in February for serving hookah to customers openly. The Cafe was found serving hookah even during the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The owner Jonty was sternly warned not to serve hookah but still the heady stuff was being served illegally. The PI Chaudhary got information about the illegal act and had raided the Cafe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement