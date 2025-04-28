Nagpur’s Bhagyashree Naikele Achieves UPSC Rank 737 Amid Adversity

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a remarkable display of determination and hard work, Bhagyashree Naikele, a young woman from Vaibhav Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar Police Station, has secured an impressive rank of 737 in the UPSC exams, despite facing extreme financial hardships. Bhagyashree, daughter of Rajesh Naikele, an electrician working in a rented house, achieved this success without ever attending a tuition class.

The situation at her home is far from ordinary. Bhagyashree and her family do not own a house, a motorcycle, or any modern electrical equipment. Despite these challenges, Bhagyashree’s grit, perseverance, and commitment to her studies have led her to this momentous achievement.

This young achiever’s success is a point of pride for all Nagpur residents. Today, I had the privilege of visiting Bhagyashree’s home to congratulate her personally. After learning about her arduous journey, I assured her of my support for her preparations for future examinations.

Let’s all wish Bhagyashree the best of luck as she gears up for the upcoming UPSC Prelims in 2025.

Heartfelt Congratulations and Best Wishes for your future, Bhagyashree!

