Nagpur’s Arun Lakhani re-elected as MBA President

Advertisement

Nagpur District Badminton Association Secretary Mangesh Kashikar among Vice-Presidents

Nagpur: The sitting Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) President Arun Lakhani got elected for one more term as chief of the State body with a comfortable win over former international player Pradeep Gandhe. Thane’s badminton coach Shrikant Vad has been elected as the new Secretary.

Advertisement

In the elections that were held in a Nagpur hotel on Sunday, Lakhani Panel won all but one post. Lakhani got 37 votes while Gandhe got 15 for the top post. With 29 votes, Vad got seven more votes than Ravindra Deshmukh for the Secretary’s post. As many as 52 representatives representing 35 affiliated units of MBA cast their votes.

Nagpur District Badminton Association Secretary Mangesh Kashikar polled 30 votes to be elected as one of the vice-presidents. Apart from Kashikar, those who have been elected as vice-presidents include Pradeep Gabda (29 votes), Dhananjay Gadgil (27 votes), Omkar Hazare (28 votes), Mohan Shah (29 votes) and Pankaj Thakur (34 votes). In a close contest, Akshay Dewalkar (27 votes) pipped Mangirish Palekar (25 votes) for the vice president post.

Siddharth Patil (32 votes) was elected as Joint Secretary defeating Dr Sharmila Kulkarni (20 votes). Shirish Boralkar (31 votes) was elected as Senior Vice-president defeating Dattatray Sawant (21 votes). Jagdish Joshi with 29 votes was elected Treasurer getting better of Ashish Bajpai who polled 23 votes). Jovel Chandekar (29 votes) was elected as coaching secretary against Jitendra Rathi (22).

The opposition camp managed to win just the Tournament Secretary’s post as Ashish Bajpai with 26 votes defeated Mayur Ghatnekar who got 25 votes by slenderest of margins. The executive members who got elected include — Nagoji Chilkarwar (49), Ajinkya Patil (49), Milind Kulkarni (49), Vineet Joshi (45), Mahendra Hemne (39), Dinesh Dhoot (30), Nitin Gabhane (29), Vijay Gokhale (36), Nandkishor Ingole (35), Chandrahas Kanhere (34) and Vijay Palaskar (30).

The 25-member body will hold the office for a four-year term.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement