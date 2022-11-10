Nagpur’s Alfiya storms into Boxing Championships at Amman in Jordan

Nagpur: Indian boxer Alfiya Pathan from Nagpur stormed into the final of the ongoing ASBC Asian Women’s & Men’s Elite Boxing Championships being played at Amman in Jordan, on Wednesday. She will take on Jordan’s Islam Husaili in the final.

The fast rising Indian boxer had made her senior debut in style with a stunning 5-0 win over 2016 world champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan. Alfiya was again at her brutal best as she once again dominated her 81+kg semi-final bout to secure a spot in the final with a 5-0 unanimous verdict. Nagpur’sAlfiya thus confirmed at least a silver medal for India.

Alfiya, playing from the red corner, took little time to get over her much heavier looking rival and landed punches at the right spot. She took the first round 50-45 despite fumbling initially, but was on her feet immediately. The second round, too, was completely dominated by the Nagpur girl sweeping it 50-45 (100-90). In the third round, the left-handed pugilist used her experience and consumed time instead of going all over her Kazakhstan rival.

Kazakhstan’s Lazzat did try hard to gain the upper hand in the final few seconds, but Alfiya was too clever to avoid her opponents’ punches. Alfiya, who is trained by NIS coach Ganesh Purohit at Nagpur’s Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur, said that the planning was the same as last time but she could play the way she wanted.

