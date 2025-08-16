Video: Nagpur’s ₹2-Crore Smart City Kiosks Rot Away as Costly Failures

Launched in 2019 as a digital convenience revolution, the 65 kiosks now stand defunct, vandalised, and obsolete—raising tough questions on planning, foresight, and accountability.

Nagpur: Nagpur’s ambitious Smart City initiative has once again drawn criticism, this time for its failed experiment with high-tech kiosks.

In July 2019, the Nagpur Smart and Sustainable Development Corporation Limited (NSSDCL) proudly rolled out 65 Smart City kiosks across prominent public spaces—bus stops, commercial hubs, and government office areas. These kiosks were pitched as one-stop “digital citizen service centres” under the Centre’s flagship Smart Cities Mission, aiming to make everyday transactions easier for residents.

Designed like ATM booths, they promised services such as bill payments, ticket bookings, real-time transport updates, and even emergency panic alerts. At the inauguration, officials called them a “step towards Digital Nagpur,” showcasing the project as a model for other cities.

But six years later, the picture is starkly different. Not a single kiosk is functional today. Many are vandalised, their screens broken and interiors gutted, while others are misused as hangout spots. A handful still light up, but without internet, power supply, or printers, they serve no real purpose.

The financial cost adds insult to injury. Sources reveal that more than ₹2 crore was spent solely on software, with several more crores drained into hardware procurement, installation, and maintenance contracts. Yet, the city has seen no returns on this investment.

Adding to the irony, by the time the kiosks were installed, smartphones had already made such services readily available, making the project outdated before it even began. Experts suggest that with better foresight, the kiosks could have been repurposed as ticket vending counters, information points for tourists, or public grievance redressal units. Instead, they stand today as monuments of wasted taxpayer money.

The larger question looms: Why do authorities continue prioritising flashy projects over practical solutions that citizens actually need?

As the rusting kiosks of Nagpur silently bear witness, one reality is inescapable—the money is gone, the opportunity wasted, and citizens are left with nothing but another cautionary tale in the name of “Smart City” development.

Timeline of Nagpur’s Smart City Kiosks

2019 (Launch): NSSDCL installs 65 digital kiosks across Nagpur under the Smart Cities Mission.

NSSDCL installs 65 digital kiosks across Nagpur under the Smart Cities Mission. 2020 (COVID Disruption): Maintenance and upgrades stall during the pandemic; kiosks fall into neglect.

Maintenance and upgrades stall during the pandemic; kiosks fall into neglect. 2021–22: Citizens report kiosks already becoming dysfunctional; services unavailable.

Citizens report kiosks already becoming dysfunctional; services unavailable. 2023: Several kiosks vandalised, power supplies cut, and internet connections discontinued.

Several kiosks vandalised, power supplies cut, and internet connections discontinued. 2025 (Now): None of the kiosks remain operational—most reduced to junk structures across the city.

By: Vanshika Malviya & Risha Mirpuri