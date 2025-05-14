Nagpur’s ₹180 Crore Bridge Sparks Safety Concerns, MLA Demands Probe

Advertisement



Nagpur – A bridge constructed at a cost of ₹180 crore between Shantinagar and Kawadipeth in Nagpur, instead of offering relief, has turned into a major source of inconvenience for the public. After its inauguration, several technical flaws have surfaced, causing significant challenges for commuters. In light of these issues, local BJP MLA Krishna Khopde has demanded strict action against the responsible officials in the Public Works Department (PWD).

MLA Khopde has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging a thorough investigation into the project. The bridge was constructed under the Central Road Fund to ease traffic in the congested area, but since its opening, various technical deficiencies have become apparent, leading to public distress.

Khopde alleged gross negligence by the PWD, stating that the irregularities in construction directly compromise public safety. He emphasized that the T-point on the bridge has become an accident-prone zone and warned that failure to carry out timely repairs could result in major mishaps.

Following Khopde’s demand, Minister Gadkari has reportedly ordered an inquiry into the matter. The MLA stressed the urgent need to rectify the technical shortcomings to ensure that this ₹180 crore infrastructure project serves its intended purpose effectively and safely.

