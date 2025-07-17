Nagpurians say ‘Yes’ to Aapli Bus: Record-breaking 1.54 lakh riders in a day on July 15!

Advertisement



Nagpur: Public transport in the city is cruising ahead, quite literally, as Nagpur’s Aapli Bus service recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of 1,54,728 commuters on Tuesday, July 15. The milestone marks a clear comeback for the city’s bus network, with officials attributing the surge to the growing popularity of air-conditioned electric buses introduced by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The fleet, currently standing at 456 buses, including a substantial number of eco-friendly e-buses, completed 5,887 trips in a single day. The Aapli Bus also earned Rs 28.88 lakh in revenue on July 15, a figure hailed as “impressive” by civic officials.

According to NMC insiders, the addition of cool, comfortable air-conditioned buses, particularly e-buses, has significantly improved the image of public transport in the city. With more such buses expected to hit the roads soon, officials are optimistic about an even higher ridership in the coming months.

Encouragingly, a shift in commuter behaviour is also being observed, digital payments are steadily replacing cash transactions, helping reduce operational hassles and improving efficiency.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari, who personally inspected passenger count units installed in 12 buses on a trial basis, said the move would enhance accuracy in assessing footfalls and aligning them with fare collections. The pilot project, implemented in 30-metre-long buses, will help streamline operations.

Joining the inspection were Additional Municipal Commissioner Vasumana Pant and Transport Manager Vinod Jadhav, who reviewed the technical integration and data capture from the new counting units.

From July 8 onwards, the Aapli Bus has been witnessing a steady uptick in daily commuters, offering much-needed relief to civic planners who had long struggled to make public transport appealing in a city known for its private vehicle obsession.

With more buses, better amenities, and tech-driven monitoring on the way, it seems Nagpurians have finally embraced “Aapli” public transport as their own.