Nagpurians hail Great Maratha King at coronation day celebration

Nagpur: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of Hindavi Swaraj and idol of all Maharashtrians, was crowned at Raigarh on June 6, 1674. The day is widely celebrated all over the State.

Nagpurians in large numbers thronged the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal to celebrate the coronation of the Maratha King on Monday. Various events, including a grand ‘Palkhi’ procession and cultural activities, were organised to mark the occasion.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Shri Shivrajyabhishek Sohla Samiti jointly organised a grand coronation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Mahal on Monday that was attended by thousands of citizens.

The programme began with a grand procession of ‘Palkhi’ carrying the idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It also featured various cultural programmes like demonstration of exercise from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era. The performance of Dhol Tasha bands and Shivrajyabhishek Mahila Mudra band mesmerised the audience.

Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of Chhattisgarh was present as chief guest for the programme. Vijay Sharma, in his address, said that the grand organisation of the programme made him feel like experiencing the coronation at Raigarh itself. MLA Pravin Datke; Shrimant Raje Mudhoji Bhosle; Jaisingh Bhosle; Ajay Charthankar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, NMC; Dayashankar Tiwari, former Mayor; Vinod Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner; and Piyush Ambulkar, Sports Officer were present for the programme among others.

