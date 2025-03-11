मारो भर भर कर पिचकारी: Nagpurians gears up for riot of colours: Holi revelry on Mar 14!

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpurians, get ready! The much-awaited Festival of Colours is here, and the city is all set to burst into a spectacular canvas of vibrant hues. Come Friday, March 14, Nagpurians will revel in the magic of Holi, celebrating the spirit of togetherness, joy, and unbreakable bonds. As the festival of love and merriment unfolds, it’s time to drench in colours of happiness and embrace the festive vibes with open arms!

The heart of Nagpur beats in its bustling markets, and ahead of Holi, they have transformed into a splash of colours. The streets are lined with eye-catching pichkaris, quirky masks, vibrant caps, and playful balloons, vivid colours, all adding to the festive spirit. From Itwari to Gandhibagh and from Sitabuldi to Sadar, the marketplaces are buzzing with eager shoppers, picking up their favourite Holi essentials to make the festival a memorable one.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Retailers and wholesalers alike are basking in the Holi fever, rolling out innovative designs and unique offerings to attract customers. The city’s economic pulse is soaring, as the demand for festive goodies skyrockets. Whether it’s kids eagerly selecting their dream pichkaris or families stocking up on organic gulal, Nagpur’s markets are a visual delight and a shopper’s paradise!

Holi: A celebration like no other!

Holi is not just a festival; it’s an emotion, a tradition, and a carnival of colours! As we bid farewell to winter and embrace the warmth of spring, Holi reminds us that differences dissolve in the glow of happiness. This festival is a melodic blend of joyous laughter, sweet treats, endless dance, and uninhibited fun. The city is ready to groove to dhol beats, splash in colour wars, and share delightful sweets that make this occasion extra special.

Play safe, go green!

While Holi is all about unfiltered fun, let’s not forget about our health and the environment. The dazzling colours might be captivating, but many store-bought powders are laden with harmful chemicals that can cause skin allergies, eye irritation, and hair damage.

This year, let’s pledge to celebrate a greener and safer Holi by opting for natural colours, homemade herbal gulal, and organic alternatives. Keep yourself protected by applying coconut oil or moisturizer before stepping out, wearing sunglasses to shield your eyes, and ensuring that no colour enters your mouth.

Holi is a time to spread love, laughter, and positivity — so let’s make it safe, memorable, and eco-friendly! Happy Holi, Nagpur!